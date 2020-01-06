|
|
David L. George
Kaukauna - David L. George, age 88, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the St. Paul Home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Kaukauna on June 10, 1931 to the late Lester and Jenny (Voss) George and was an Army veteran. David married Jane McDaniel at St. Paul Parish in Wrightstown on July 3, 1952. He worked at Appleton Papers for 40 years until his retirement in 1991. David was a skilled carpenter, having built 7 houses and a cottage. He was a passionate motorcyclist and loved taking his Honda on trips throughout the country. On his bike, David visited every state in the Continental United States and Alaska twice.
David is survived by his children: Patricia (Tim) Alger, Kaukauna; Jean (Paul) Mueller, Little Chute; Mary (Bruce) Mueller, Appleton; Shari (Rick Whitehead) George, Kaukauna; and Julia (Joe) Martell, Grandview; grandchildren: Benjamin (Jill Heaton) Alger, Samantha (Keith) Quella, Clare (Scott) Diedrich, Rebekah (Mike) Rockteschel, Emily (Donny Dix) Mueller, Kelsey (Dylan) Gehrtz, Katherine (Nick Altobelli) Arnoldussen, Adam (Kelly) and Connor (Hannah Nagan) Fassbender (and their father Bob Fassbender), Cora and Gavin Martell, and Michelle (Truth Venson) Whitehead; 9 great grandchildren; brothers: Donald and Roger (Doris) George; and brother-in-law, Jim (Betty) McDaniel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of almost 67 years, Jane; grandson, Philip Fassbender; sister-in-law, Dorothy George; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 5:00 p.m. Deacon Bruce Corey will officiate. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial has been established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The George family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Hospice, especially Melissa and Lisa, for the exceptional care he received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020