|
|
David L. Kaufert, Sr.
Menasha, Wisconsin - David Lee Kaufert, Sr. age 80, of Menasha, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Oakridge Gardens, Menasha.
A Memorial Service will be held for Dave at 3 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home- Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of service.
For full obituary and to leave a special memory or condolences for Dave's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019