David L. Schwartz
Oshkosh - David L. Schwartz, age 73 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis and many other illness. He was born on January 17, 1946 to the late Wesley and Vivian (Coyer) Schwartz in Clintonville. David graduated in the class of 1964 from Manawa High School. He was drafted into the United States Army National Guard on April 26, 1966 and he served as M.P. in Germany. He was honorably discharged on April 7, 1968. David married Nancy Thurk on June 22, 1968.
David worked as a steel fabricator at Enterprise Steelfab and Axeltech. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, and was a member of the Elks Lodge #292. David enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing, going hunting, gardening, and cheering on the Badgers and Packers. He was proud of his grandchildren and loved cheering them on at all their sporting events. David also enjoyed his time spent traveling all 50 states with his wife.
David is lovingly survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy; sons, Richard (Jody Gierczak) and Jeff; daughter, Danna (Chris) Carpenter; grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Schwartz, Kiera and Courtney Carpenter, Kien, Kaelen, Cooper, Conlan, Ryleigh and Cecelia Schwartz; a brother, Herb (Linda); mother-in-law, Lois Thurk; sister-in-law, Pam (John) Swinford; brother-in-law, Jack (Cathy) Thurk. David is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, family friend Robin as well as many other great friends, and special Elks brothers and sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Baby Boy Schwartz; brother, Allen; father-in-law, Richard Thurk; brother-in-law, James Thurk; friends, Jerry and Buzz; and his special buddy, Pepper.
An Elks service, followed by a funeral service with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Military honors will be held at the funeral home immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
A special thank you to Ascension Mercy Hospital staff, especially Dr. Andreini and Dr. R. Weber who have been by our side for many years during David's illness. Also, thank you to David's nurses Heather and Amy and the staff at Eden Meadows. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
David's braveness is an inspiration to us all. He was loved by many and will be missed terribly.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019