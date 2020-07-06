David Lee Leveille



On December 4'th, David Lee Leveille took his final breath and departed for the Condo's in the sky. David (a baby boomer) entered this world as a result of two WW2 veterans whom fell deeply in love while they were stationed together at the naval base Pearl Harbor. Gerald Arthur Leveille and Ruth Elizabeth Helms cultivated their love and two sons were born. David was an elder brother to Gary Leveille was raised in Boston Massachusetts where his father taught him the precious skill slay fish one cast at a time.



In the early 60's around the age of seven, his mother with her two sons moved to Wisconsin, eventually making Appleton their home.



One of David's passions was vehicle's, which lead him to one of his first jobs working at Russ Darrow and turning a wrench on the coolest cars. Not to be outdone, he worked his way up from a humble ford Fairling 500 to a Chevrolet impala convertible, a Chevrolet Corvette and eventually to a 1969 Road Runner, which he emphasized "Had a 440 cubic inch with the 6 pack and hood louvers". Coincidently by having the coolest cars, David became quite the womanizer. In high school he became known as a "ladies man" according to his own humble accord. He would graduate from Appleton East High-school in 1972 and would put college on hold to become a patriot.



Carrying on the tradition set forth by his father and mother, he would join the Army when his nation was at War. His selflessness to serve his country knew no bounds; and led him to serve in 3 military branches. The United States Army, The United States Air Force and the United States Army National Guard. He first volunteered for the Army during the ongoing war of Vietnam. At a divisive time in America, he felt called to serve his country, leaving Wisconsin of his own volition, even when it was an unpopular choice by many. His Military occupation specialty was an Armored Crewman of the famed M60 "Patton" tanks. He graduated basic at Fort Ord California part of Charlie 1-2 BCT, 4TH PLATOON in 1972. He would serve at Ford Hood and Fort Dix. Eventually getting his orders to deploy across the Atlantic, to Germany joining the 8th infantry 2nd Battalion 68th Armor. Stationed at the garrison town of Baumholder located in the Birkenfeld district in Rhineland-Palatinate, the 8th Infantry protected West Germany from the Communist Russian's on the East divided by the Berlin Wall.



Out of 20,000 men, in October 1974 David and his tank crew would command a M60 tank named "LADY LIONHERART". They would be tested over three arduous weeks during Fort Bliss's Three-Week REDEYE GUNNERS COURSE. It would test the fortitude and skill of every man in their brigade.



During the REDEYE Gunners Course SP4 Leveille-Loader, SP4 Witte- Gunner, SP4 Stoach-Driver and SSGT Farnum-Tank Commander, qualified and were officially welcomed into the brotherhood of tankers. The men whom commanded "Lady Lionheart" of Btry C, 2d AD Tng Bn, 1st AIT Bde (AD) of Fort Bliss Texas outperformed 20,000 men in their Division on accuracy, speed and lethality and were awarded "Distinguished Tank Crewman" award. David exemplified himself to such a high degree that he David was written a Letter of Commendation by his company commander CPT Larry W. Callaway dated the 6th of November 1974. I quote "You are highly commended for your outstanding performance as a tank crewman during the Annual Tank Gunnery Qualification, 25 September through October 1974. This was a most important and demanding assignment, and you displayed superior gunnery skill, energy and all-around professional ability. The manner in which you carried out your assigned duties reflects creditably upon your unit and yourself. It was a pleasure for me to have served with men of your high professional qualifications during this period. I wish you continued success in your future endeavors. Larry W. Callaway CPT, Armor Commander, Alpha Company.



David's love for his country and exemplification of the values he held dear, surely did bring him success in his future endeavors.



He would serve in the United States Air Force. He would attain the rank of NCO "Sergeant" and provided security on c130's flights around the United States. Whenever someone inquired, he was never shy to voice his displeasure, saying "the Air-Force was for @$)%^*'s". He was a man of humor and developed his character and integrity by doubling down on his words, finishing his government service by joining the Army National Guard and the Air Force Reserve components. Making it known the terrible food was far palatable then wearing the Air Force uniform. Honorably getting discharged from all branches, his date of final service be the 12th of December 1980. His awards include *The Army Service Ribbon, *National Defense Service Medal, *Overseas Service Medal, and would be awarded the *Cold War Service Medal.



Through his extensive travels and time in the uniform his family is left wondering to this day whether they have any half relations that may yet discover, given that their father's good looks and flirtatious womanizing skills. David cultivated a love to fish in his spare time. He had the ability to land not only fish but also women. This led him to his greatest catch, marrying a girl from Kaukauna. Mary Elizabeth Siebers, daughter of Harvey and Vivian Siebers, could not resist David's charm. Falling in love he successfully seduced into wearing a ring on a Saturday dated October 7th 1978.



David believed public service was noble and necessary. Strongly believed to give back to the community in which one lived and serve the country for which he loved.



This deep belief led him to pursue an occupation in Department of Corrections, getting his degree from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Later he would attend Fox Valley Tech where he would get his certificate for Wisconsin Department of Justice Corrections. During this time, he fathered two children his daughter Holly in 1981 and his son in 1986. Not letting complacency take hold of him, he would finish his education and graduate from Fox Valley Technical Colleges Law Enforcement Academy on March 15th, 1991. He would make note, "doing so with honor of being exceptionally better then average" whenever he was asked. As the training and standards for officers in Wisconsin advanced he obtained numerous other certificates of training, eventually completing in excess of 400 hours all while raising a family and being a father to two young children.



David had found his calling. From his humble start as a corrections officer at the Outagamie County Jail, he was selected to become a Deputy Sherriff for Outagamie County on April 30th, 1979 and joined the Huber Law Division. During his career he would be hand picked to be apart of a new 5-man unit created by Sheriff Brad Gehring. Assigned to the Law Enforcement division, they would take responsibility for courtroom and jury security, prisoner transports and arrest warrants. Of which, the previous responsibilities were shared by jailers and detectives. During his time spent as a patrol officer David learned the back roads of Outagamie County. Later his kids would discover the luxury of having a father who predated the GPS. They never had to worry about getting lost when accompanied by their father in the passenger seat.



David would preform the duties of a patrolman conducting traffic stops, executing warrant arrests, and going to accident scenes. He would respond to domestic abuse calls, social welfare concerns, fires, medical emergencies, murders and respond when any officer was in need. Regardless of it being a lost kitten or a lost child he shouldered the burdens that came with the job. David believed would show that one can serve with integrity and hold true to the important values like faith and family. He would serve with professionalism leading by example and teaching his children the job of a Policeman extends beyond the 9-5. His career is marked by many instances where he did not have to stop or help but did whenever he saw someone in need. He stood up for the weak and innocent and believed whole-heartedly in it on and off duty. He would skillfully, judiciously, and with empathy patrol his county. Teaching his children that integrity should be valued, the worth of a man's word and to only break the law if your absolutely and unequivocally sure you can get away with it. His humor never waned and he there was never a bad moment to crack a joke or bring levity to a situation.



He was an exceptional marksman. Never one to brag, he holds several shooting titles and numerous awards. Firmly believing he was born a hundred years too late, he had an unparalleled knowledge of history and firearms, which only grew during his time on the force. He would hit his 20-year service mark July 5th, 1998 and his 25-year mark July 3rd, 2003. His ability to respect the humanity of those whom he encountered, both victim and suspect alike, will be remembered. He would provide in all 32 years to Outagamie County Sheriffs Department as an officer, retiring in 2011.



While his children were in school he lent his extra time to school athletics programs. He would become an assistant Softball Coach at Einstein Middle-school to the junior girl's softball team. Also, assistant coaching Kenny Rogers Roasters boy's baseball team the Appleton area. He would volunteer at Saint Joseph's middle school and assist the girl's basketball team for which his daughter played. No matter the chosen sport David would enthusiastically be there lending support. From buying equipment if it was in short supply or tending to an injury with his first aid kit, or, helping with rides, no task was beneath him. Even offering his Mustang's hood to a sacrificial foul softball once and being one to laugh it off in good fun.



A man of quiet faith, David found his second home at Appleton Alliance church. In retirement, with some health conditions, he recognized that serving others enriched the givers soul. He would voluntarily provide security at his Church whenever the opportunity presented itself. Regularly walking the building and silently providing the skills he learned over his lifetime, if needed. You could find him in front of the fireplace at church, always willing to have a conversation.



He would always express his greatest achievement was successfully fathering two children while going to College to become an officer. He would always speak humbly of himself but never of his children if the opportunity presented itself. The 32 years spent being the unforeseen wall that protected society and seeing humanities best and worse would leave him with a soft heart. He was the best father, never being too busy or a phone call away. He had the ability to dress stylish no-matter the occasion. He'll be remembered never unwilling to underdress or be too casual for any occasion. Along with his sense of style, he taught his children what it meant to be a father. He was always willing to sacrifice his time, dreams and wealth to give them a better future. He would drive his children to school before his shift and play catch with them in the school parking lot before class. Always thinking of others, he would occasionally come during their lunch periods. Wearing his uniform with food in each hand and always more than enough for his daughters or sons' friends.



Over the last several years he taught his family what it meant to appreciate serving a higher power, how to invest in your community and most importantly how to love your country. During his spare time, he humbled himself to constantly pursuing knowledge. He was an avid reader and would teach his children how to elevate others above ones self and how to give back without expecting anything in return. His loyalty to a greater purpose and belief in leaving the world a better place then the way he found it lead him to serve his Country, his family, his community and his church.



He taught his children to explore out of their comfort zones; enriching their lives with activities and hobbies he would help nurture. They would give him many grey hairs and test his patience. Even when they got in trouble, he never gave up on them. He taught them how to be responsible, and how to never use your position of power to influence an outcome. When they made mistakes, his love was never overshadowed by anger in the moment. He had the uncanny ability to always embarrass them when they needed it most. Proudly proclaiming and reminding them "They came from his loins". He was a grandfather and had the honor of meeting his grandson Blake before his eternal journey and will be remembered by everyone who was touched by his genuine character, since of humor.



Funeral Services will be held at Appleton Alliance Church on Saturday July 18th 11:45 am. David's Internment will take place the following Monday at 11:45am July 20th in Waupaca at King Veterans Cemetery. There will be a small lunch immediately following the service for those whom wish to share their stories with the family. Anyone who was blessed to know David along with any officers or veterans or county employees who wish to pay their respects are are welcome to attend 2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton, WI 54913, 920-968-0700.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store