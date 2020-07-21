David "Jolly" Liebhauser, age 75, of Neenah, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday July 20, 2020 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with many health issues. Dave was born on January 18, 1945 in Neenah, son of Gilbert and Inez Liebhauser. He married the love of his life Carol "Cookie" Sauer on February 27, 1965 and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage. Dave and "Cookie" have been active members of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Neenah for many years. He spent his career working as a printer with American Can and retired from Ameriprint Graphics. David was a true God fearing Family Man, and easy going and loved by so many people. He taught us to love without being judgemental. He accepted people flaws and all. David loved spending time in the summer at Pickerel Lake, fishing and riding the pontoon boat. He was also an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger Fan as well as watched Nascar, Jimmie Johnson as his favorite driver.
Dave is survived by his wife "Cookie"; his children: Lori (Len) Hella, Jodi (David) De Keyser, Tami Meverden, and Scott (Francine) Liebhauser; his grandchildren: Brandon Hella, Emily and Nick Weber, Courtney Meverden (Jason), Katie Meverden (fiancé Dustin Ludvigsen), Matthew Meverden, Joshua (Rachel) Liebhauser and Jacob Liebhauser; three great-grandchildren: Noah Jacob, Kinley Ludvigsen, and Jonah Liebhauser. He is further survived by his mother, Inez (Liebhauser) Fitzgerald; a brother, Daniel (Cher) Liebhauser; four sisters: Joanne Monday, Sally (Art) Gauthier, Janet (Brian) Cupp, LuAnn (Clem) Reimer; a sister-in-law, Rita Sauer, numerous,nieces, nephews and friends and also by his grand-fur babies, "Izzy and "Cody" Hella.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Liebhauser; step-father, William Fitzgerald; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Louise Sauer; a sister-in-law, Toots (Verge) Surman; brothers-in-law, Robert (Rosie) Sauer, Larry Feistel, Ben Monday and Rick Huffcutt his God-Son and nephew, Chad Liebhauser and a nephew, Bradley Bitterman.
Special thanks to our friends and family and Thedacare at Home, the medical team at Appleton's Thedacare for the love and caring support our family was blessed with while we had our Dad and Husband with us. Truly appreciated.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. There will be a tribute held at 11:15 prior to the Mass. A memorial is being established.
The family respectfully asks that those attending please wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page, as well as on David's obituary page on the funeral home website. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Well done good and Faithful Servant, Welcome Home!
"Just Peachy"