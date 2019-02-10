Services
Appleton - David M. Broehm, Age 64, passed away January 19, 2019. He was born September 4, 1954 to Marvin R. Broehm & Dolly Broehm (Reuss) in Appleton, WI. Lived in Neenah, WI. Lived in Eau Claire, Wi and graduated from North High School in 1972. Lived in Fall Creek, WI the longest and considered himself to be from Fall Creek. He finally resided in Altoona, WI. David worked for Chicago NW Rail Road & Johnson Litho-Graphics. His biggest passion in life was the Green Bay Packers. A dedicated life long fan. Dave loved "trout-drinking" weekend (what some would call the opening of fishing) fishing at his brookie bend at Oxbow Pond. In his younger years he enjoyed; enduro dirt bike racing, hunting, fishing, and trapping. His best friend from youth until the end was Daryl Anderson.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents Phillip & Virgina Ruess, Elmer & Grace Broehm, and father Marvin Broehm.

David will be greatly missed by his mother Dolly Meyer; uncles, Tom (Joanie) Ruess, Mark (Sue) Ruess, John (Molly) Ruess; sister Debra Ebben-Broehm (Al); Brothers, Jim (Renee) Broehm, Bob Broehm; sons, Matt Broehm, Nate Broehm; daughter, Karissa Broehm; grandson Atlas.

Dave's family would like to thank all that were part of his life. Dave's wishes were to have his ashes spread at his favorite fishing spot near the family land in Jackson county, WI. There will be a celebration of life Labor Day weekend at the family land. For those who wish to attend contact via email: [email protected]



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 10, 2019
