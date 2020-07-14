1/
David Maas
1964 - 2020
David Maas

Appleton - David A. Maas, age 56, of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. David was born on June 5, 1964, in Shawano, to the late Melvin, Sr. and Jeannetta (Welch) Maas. He was raised in Gresham and moved to Appleton in 1983 with his family.

David is survived by his mother, Jeannetta Maas of Appleton; sister, Sandra Maas of Appleton ; brothers, Melvin (Linda) Maas, Jr. of Shawano and Mannie Maas of Appleton; and nephews Thomas (Miranda) and Cory Maas; as well as other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A funeral service will be held for David at 11:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Gresham with Bishop Stephen Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Roosevelt Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of service.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Swedberg Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Swedberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Home
810 Bartelt St
Gresham, WI 54128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
