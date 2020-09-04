David "Mickey" Michalkiewicz
Neenah - David "Mickey" Michalkiewicz, age 72, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, doing what he loved—sailing on Lake Winnebago. Dave was born on September 28, 1947 in Neenah, son of the late Philip and Junette (Zimmerman) Michalkiewicz. He was a graduate of Menasha High School and married Susan Benjamin on February 12, 1966. Dave was a painting contractor and professional handyman for most of his career. He was known as "Liquid Wrench" because of his ability to fix practically anything—even if it meant he had to learn a new skill. Dave was full of life and loved to share with others. He was always ready, willing and able to volunteer and assist or collaborate with anyone. Dave loved music and dancing, animals and, above all, his family. Dave was Communication Director for the Neenah-Nodaway Yacht Club. He was also the President of the Appleton Makerspace, where he mentored others who were interested in the trades. He considered his fellow sailors and makers his second families.
Dave is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughters, Kristine (Brian) Killen, Sarah (Andy) Christian, and Erika Grady; his two grandchildren, Tyler Christian and Hannah Grady; siblings, Betty Jane Lawrence, Gary (Liz) Michalkiewicz and Cheryl (Rick) Stinski; and in-laws, Lee (Barb) Benjamin, Judy (Dave) Roedel, Dan (Peggy) Benjamin, Mike Benjamin and Ruth (Barry) Hammerburg, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Helen Sanderson, and his brothers-in-law, Pat Benjamin and Barry Hammerburg.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and they want to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the amazing people who assisted in Dave's time of need, including his brother, his sailor family and medical staff. It was because of their efforts that Dave's family could be with him during his last hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dave to Neenah-Nodaway Yacht Club or the Appleton Makerspace (Distributed Hacker Maker Network, Inc.).
The family is planning a Celebration of Life—the date has yet to be determined.
