David Mulroy
Dale - David "Whitey" Thomas Mulroy, age 77 of Dale, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. David was born on November 16, 1942 in New London to the late Edward and Marie (Kroeger) Mulroy. The 5th of 10 children he was raised on a farm in the Town of Dale. He was baptized at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London and graduated from Hortonville High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Shirley Porto on April 14, 1966 in Appleton. David devoted his life to his faith, his family and his farm. He raised 6 children on a dairy farm in the Town of Dale that he owned and operated for 33 years. After his retirement in 2001, David spent his time golfing, traveling, listening to music and spending time with family. David was a kind, gentle, and caring man. Known for his sarcasm, wit, and charm he loved making people laugh.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; children: Stephanie Mulroy, Shaun Mulroy, Andy Mulroy (special friend Susie Betts), Dan Mulroy, Katina Mulroy (fiancé Christopher Oelke); grandchildren: James Mulroy (Ievgeniia Galkina) and Sadie Mulroy; siblings: Mildred West, Richard (Judy) Mulroy, Ellen (John "Ed") Gregorich, Patricia (Conrad "Jim") Wald, Michael (Susan) Mulroy, Elizabeth (Tom) Becher and Robert (Donna) Mulroy; sister-in-law Suzanne Mulroy; brother-in-laws, Richard Porto and Moxy Krieck; sister-in-law, Patricia Flood Porto. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Orville "Slim" and Ethel (Peterson) Krieck; daughter Valerie; sister Joan, brother John; sister and brother-in-law JoAnn (Robert) VerKuilen; brother-in-laws, Donald Porto and Roy West.
The funeral mass for David will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12 Noon at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 - 11:45 a.m. Immediately following the service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at Shamrock Heights Golf and Supper Club in New London. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank his home caregivers, Ashley and Mary, the staff at Oakridge Gardens and the staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their care and compassion for David.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019