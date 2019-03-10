|
David O. Schanke
Ripon - David O. Schanke passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
David was born in Neenah, WI on February 6th 1924 to Otto and Amanda Schanke. Following graduation from Neenah High School in 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Force. He was stationed in England and flew 35 combat missions as a B-17 bombardier.
On June 9th 1945 while on furlough he married Mary Jane Uvaas. While awaiting reassignment to the Pacific Theater, he was stationed in Midland, Texas where he taught Chiang Kai Shek's air cadets.
David graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton, WI with a Bachelor of Music degree and went on to Northwestern University in Evanston, IL to earn a Master of Music Degree. He also completed additional studies at the University of Montana.
In addition to band director at Ripon High School he was a composer, and arranger. His compositions were published by many companies including Chappell Music (now a Time Warner Inc.) He also authored 7 music education books published by the Music Arts Publishing Company.
David was an active member of ASBDA and WEA two music associations. He was very patriotic. Many of his students will recall playing "Stars and Stripes Forever" as a frequent concert encore.
David had a lifelong interest in history especially history of the Western United States. His special history interests were in Native American and Military History of the West.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; sons, David (Theresa) of Neenah, WI and Robert (Nancy) of Monument, CO; grandchildren, Sarah (Rohan) Dighe of Glendale WI, Scott of Minneapolis, MN, James (Alyssa) of Spokane, WA and Angela of Laramie, WY. He was preceded in death by his siblings Donald, Harold, Dorothy Plank and Marcella Kreuter.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 Griswold St., Ripon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am also at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating. Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will follow the funeral service at the church. Interment will take place at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester, WI.
Memorials in David's name may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Ripon or the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019