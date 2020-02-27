Services
David Pender

David Pender Obituary
David Pender

Appleton - On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 David Woodward Pender passed away at the age of 54 while surrounded by many of his very close friends. He was born on July 7, 1965 in Wilmington, Delaware.

He held a lifelong fascination with all things electrical and mechanical beginning at age 5 when be began dragging junk home to study. His educational career ended when he dismantled the college residence hall elevator to see how it worked.

He was fascinated by the operation of silicon chips and in his business career collaborated with several businesses in the analysis of the chips.

David was frequently found playing pool with his wonderful friends at the Union Jack in Appleton. He was known for his good sense of humor and contagious laughter.

He is survived by his parents, John H. Pender, Matthews, NC and Jeanne W. Ogle, Mendenhall, PA and best friend and devoted partner, Renee Golden, Appleton, WI.

A memorial service for Dave will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton). The family will greet guests to follow.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
