David "Dave" Plank
David "Dave" Plank

Appleton - In Dave's own words; I've passed now, continuing in God's care. David William Plank (Dave) died on September 30, 2020. He was born May 15, 1932, the oldest son of Arthur and Abbie (Cook) Plank. He married Carol R. Hameister of Appleton June 19, 1952. She preceded him in death September 4, 2008. Dave worked at Kimberly Clark Corp. retiring in 1989.

After retirement, he and Carol spent many winters in Punta Gorda, Florida, often with dear friends Tom and Germaine Jape of Neenah. Summers were spent camping, fishing, or woodworking and enjoying the family cabin in Florence County, WI.

Dave proudly served his country from 1951 through 1954 in the U.S. Navy. He and Carol lived in Newport R.I prior to his deployment to Korea aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Badger, DD-657. After discharge, Dave attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He enjoyed reading about naval history of World War II and the Korean War. One of his favorite poems was "The Cremation of Sam Magee" by Robert Service. A favorite author was Daniel Silva. Dave also enjoyed classical music.

Dave is survived by daughter; Amy (Dr. Donald Schneekloth), son; Thomas (Mary), grandchildren; Dr. Brian (Michelle) Schneekloth, Dr. Lauren Schneekloth, Allison (Ethan) Matz, Emily Plank (special friend Mike Wynn), sister; Dolores Verkuilen of Wittenberg, great grandchildren; Coleman Schneekloth, Callan Matz and Micah Schneekloth. Further survivors include; a dear sister-in-law; Lois Hameister, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding Dave in death were his wife Carol, a son Carl, his parents, a brother; Gene and his spouse Lorraine, sister; Margaret Bricco, brothers-in-law; William Hameister, Melvin Verkuilen, Dwain Glaser, sister-in-law; Ethel (Hameister) Glaser and his wife's parents, Herman and Gertrude (Caliebe) Hameister.

Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service with full military honors for Dave will be held at Valley Funeral Home on October 8, 2020 at Noon followed by Interment at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Greenville, WI.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
