David ReabeOshkosh - David Robert Reabe, age 91, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning November 10, 2020. David was born in Milwaukee on August 12, 1929 the son of Ernest and Mary (Micholczski) Reabe. After graduating high school he served his Country in the Army during the Korean War from October 1952 to October 1954. He married Barbara Mary Gonyo on May 21, 1955 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. David was employed at Rockwell International for many years as a machinist. He was a faithful member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Oshkosh UAW. David loved hunting, fishing on Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River. He loved camping with his wife Barb in their RV, playing cards especially sheepshead, square dancing and ballroom dancing. He also volunteered at the Oshkosh Senior Center and the Grand Opera House. David is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara of Oshkosh. Two sons, Bruce (Karol Siehr) Reabe of Milwaukee and Paul (Carol) Reabe of Cudahy. One daughter, Carolyn (Larry) McDowell of Henderson, NV. Special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Harry, Wallace, Norbert and Clarence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 830 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Father Kevin Ripley will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held on Monday at church from 9 am until the time of Mass. Committal services and Military Rites will be held immediately following the Mass at Lake View Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers a memorial plaque will be placed in David's honor at the Korean War Memorial, Plover, WI. Additional contributions will be made to various fraternal organizations