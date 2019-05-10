Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH,
129 S. Mason St
Appleton - David W. Remmel, 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. David was born on July 31, 1937 to Paul and Jean (Mathewson) Remmel in Neenah. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy from 1955 - 1958. On August 1, 1959 he was united in marriage to Janice Roehl at St. Matthew in Appleton. David worked for the George Banta Printing Company and later was employed in maintenance at the Shiocton High School. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. David was active in the Lutheran Pioneers organization and was a wonderful gardener, sharing many of his vegetables with family and friends. He was a member of St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church and Legion Post #38.

David is survived by his wife, Janice, two children; Peter Remmel, Dennis (Kathy) Remmel, daughter-in-law, Cathy Remmel, grandchildren; Jason Remmel, Kellee (Andrew) Fabre, Michael Remmel, Corey (Sarah) Remmel, Alex Remmel, Hayley Remmel, great grandchildren; Aubrey, Jolyn and Andilee, a sister, Doris (Dr. Bill) Krueger, sisters-in-law; Lorraine Remmel and Mary Remmel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jeffrey, brothers Donald and Richard and a sister Dorothy Remmel.

The funeral service for David will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 129 S. Mason St. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Internment will be in the Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Misty Harbor Assisted Living, especially Patty and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Appeton. He did it his way!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2019
