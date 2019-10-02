Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
David Scherg Obituary
Kimberly - On Sunday, September 29, 2019, David Michael Scherg, loving husband, father and adored grandfather, passed away at age 65 after a four-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, with a time for sharing memories at 6:00 PM. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019
