David Scherg
Kimberly - On Sunday, September 29, 2019, David Michael Scherg, loving husband, father and adored grandfather, passed away at age 65 after a four-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, with a time for sharing memories at 6:00 PM. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019