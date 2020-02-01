|
|
David "Ziggy" Seager
Menasha - David "Ziggy" Seager, age 38, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Lucky Dog'z, 157 S. Green Bay Rd., Neenah. A full obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020