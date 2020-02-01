Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Lucky Dog'z
157 S. Green Bay Rd
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Seager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Ziggy" Seager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Ziggy" Seager Obituary
David "Ziggy" Seager

Menasha - David "Ziggy" Seager, age 38, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, January 31, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Lucky Dog'z, 157 S. Green Bay Rd., Neenah. A full obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
postcrescent