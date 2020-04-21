|
David Sell
Black Creek - David A. Sell, 65, Black Creek, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020. The son of Orville and Mary (McGinley) Sell was born October 5, 1954, in Rhinelander, and was a 1972 graduate of Seymour High School. David proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1976, during which time he specialized in airplane electronics. He worked as an assembler at Miller Electric for 40 years.
David enjoyed playing darts and curling in his younger years. He spent his vacation time traveling and camping, and especially enjoyed Door County. David always had a soft spot in his heart for animals, and he loved sharing time with his friends and family.
Survivors include two sisters: Barbara (Mark) Lucius, Milwaukee, and Marilyn Sell, Portland, ME; one nephew and Godson, Nathan (Andie Bregman) Larsen; one niece, Anna Lucius; grand-nieces: Sensei Larsen-Scott (Avi Mayerhoff), and Una Larsen-Scott; and grand-nephew, Arlen Larsen-Schmidt; many cousins; his wonderful friends who were like brothers to him: Joe Ballard and Jeff Promer; lifelong family friend, Doris Kettner; and his work family at Miller Electric.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his cats, Peachy and Jackie, and his favorite cat, Willie.
The family extends a special thanks to the physicians and nurses, especially Dr. Xin Yao, and the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton staff for their compassionate care. Also, special thanks to cousins Holly Harck (Jim Mahan), and Howard (Susan) Breutzmann, for providing strong support and companionship over the years.
In accordance with David's wishes, no services will be held. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Donations made in his memory may be given to Fox Valley Humane Association (foxvalleypets.org) or the Wisconsin Humane Society (wihumane.org). Online condolences may be www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020