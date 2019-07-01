|
|
David "Butch" Verkuilen
Winneconne - David "Butch" Verkuilen, age 80, of Winneconne died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born January 16, 1939, in Appleton to the late Alvin and Gertrude (Stark) Verkuilen. Butch was a 1957 graduate of Appleton High School. In 1958 he married Charlotte Fleetwood. Butch graduated from the University of Miami, where he played football for four years. Upon graduation, Butch went to work in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Credit Bureau, and moved on to work for the United States Post Office as an Industrial Engineer, which he did for 5 years. From there, he and Char moved to Rhode Island for 2 years, where he worked for Ratheon Corp. as an Industrial Engineer. Butch was called home to Winneconne to help run the family business, Lakeside Marina, which he did until his retirement until 2001. Butch and Char spent their winters in Florida, and he enjoyed spending time with family, and playing tennis and golf. Butch was known for always looking for a deal.
Butch is survived by his wife, Charlotte Verkuilen, of Winneconne; two sons, Michael Verkuilen, of Appleton; Mark (Leslie) Verkuilen, of Larsen; grandchildren, MacKenzie (Austin) Wessell, of Verona; Morgan Verkuilen (special friend, Parker Seubert), of Longmont, Colorado; Jordyn Verkuilen, of Larsen; Addison Verkuilen, of Larsen; MacKenzie and Morgan's mother, Pam Norton Verkuilen; a brother, Tom Verkuilen (special friend, Julie Teclaw), of Winneconne; a nephew, Tim Verkuilen; a niece, Amy (Bill) Struensee; Carlene Verkuilen, widow of Al Verkuilen; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Butch was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jami Verkuilen.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon John Ingala officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for .
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurse at ThedaCare-Neenah for all of the care given to Butch.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019