David Vernon Barnstable
Neenah - David Vernon Barnstable, husband, companion, best friend of Rose Schloemer (Holz) Barnstable for 53 years died July 22, 2020, at Heartwood Senior Living in Appleton of Alzheimer's Disease. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughter Ann Barnstable aka Dare of Chester Maryland and four step-children Christine Holz (Tim Ball) of Underwood WA, David (Denise) Holz of Reno NV, Jon Holz (Frances Hearn) of Castle Rock WA, and Brian (Robin) Holz of New Windsor MD. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren Ashley and Jason Holz, Zachary (Jocelyn) Holz, Emily and Jennifer Holz, and Casey and Carley Dare. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Shirley (Charles) Barnstable, Lois Toevs (Charles Grigsby), Marilyn Day, Linda Taylor (James), Martha Schultz (James), Deborah Segersten (Gorden) and brother-in-law Lawrence Schloemer (Susan Goulet). He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Lily Barnstable and three brothers, Robert, James and Charles.
Dave was born in Neenah WI on June 19, 1937. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1956 and joined the Army that fall. He was stationed in France for two years. Upon his return he attended UW Menasha Extension while working for Sawyer Paper. In 1962 he answered President Kennedy's call to join the Peace Corp. After three months of training in Hilo HI he was assigned to Jones, Isabela Province, Philippines where he taught English for two years. In 1964 he started working for Marathon Corporation and also attended UW-Oshkosh full time graduating in January 1967. He and Rose were married in August 1967 and moved to Buffalo NY where he completed his Master's Degree in History at SUNY. He then taught at Medaille College in Buffalo and was History Department Chairman until the family moved to Catonsville, MD in 1977. Dave worked almost 40 years at Florence Crittenden Services in Baltimore MD as Education Director and Assistant Director for the Agency.
Dave's love of travel never left him and he and Rose traveled extensively overseas to all Western European and some Eastern European countries, and countries in South America, South East Asia, Africa and the South Pacific. They also visited all 50 states. He wanted to instill his love of travel in his children and then his grandchildren so almost all the family made trips overseas, the grandchildren starting at age 10. There were also annual ski trips out west and numerous biking trips in the US, Canada, Italy and Germany. Dave played tennis for many years and continued taking lessons until this past December. As one of his grandson's observed 'I have always looked up to you and wondered how someone your age ...could play so much tennis, ride a bike for so darn long, grow a million tomatoes and consume as much ice cream as you did on a daily basis'. A son noted that Dave loved to tell jokes but he always started laughing before he ever finished the joke. He loved life, family and friends.
The family wants to thank the staff at Heartwood Senior Living Home in Appleton and the Ascension Hospice nurses for all the help and comfort they gave Dave during his last months. There will be no virtual visitation and internment will be private.
