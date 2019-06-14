Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
David Barr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Barr


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David W. Barr Obituary
David W. Barr

Neenah - David Wilson Barr "Bubba", age 58, died at his home unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born March 27, 1961 in Neenah, son of the late Jerold and Janet (Mueller) Barr.

David graduated from Neenah High School and later attended Anderson University (IN) where he excelled at football and "having a good time". He married Kristine Elaine Donaldson on May 18th, 1985 and they raised two sons and enjoyed a loving marriage until she preceded him in death on April 15th, 2017. David enjoyed many passions including hunting, listening to blues and rock n' roll, watching football, grilling, woodworking, taxidermy, weightlifting, and spending time with family and friends. His passions did not define him though, he lived his life as an example of respectfulness and honesty, of hard work and perseverance through struggle. An example of how to love and appreciate the blessings you have been given.

Survivors include his two sons: Zachary (Heather) Barr, Jacob (Danae) Barr, a sister LeAnn (Robert) Hoffmann, three grandchildren: Nyah, Annabel, and Rocky (Bubba #2), and three nieces: Rachael, Erica, and Caitlyn.

David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents: Aldon and Gertrude Mueller, Wilson and Myrna Barr; and his best friend, Michael "Donkey" Diehl.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. Casual dress is encouraged, Dave did not enjoy having to dress up.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent