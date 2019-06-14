|
David W. Barr
Neenah - David Wilson Barr "Bubba", age 58, died at his home unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born March 27, 1961 in Neenah, son of the late Jerold and Janet (Mueller) Barr.
David graduated from Neenah High School and later attended Anderson University (IN) where he excelled at football and "having a good time". He married Kristine Elaine Donaldson on May 18th, 1985 and they raised two sons and enjoyed a loving marriage until she preceded him in death on April 15th, 2017. David enjoyed many passions including hunting, listening to blues and rock n' roll, watching football, grilling, woodworking, taxidermy, weightlifting, and spending time with family and friends. His passions did not define him though, he lived his life as an example of respectfulness and honesty, of hard work and perseverance through struggle. An example of how to love and appreciate the blessings you have been given.
Survivors include his two sons: Zachary (Heather) Barr, Jacob (Danae) Barr, a sister LeAnn (Robert) Hoffmann, three grandchildren: Nyah, Annabel, and Rocky (Bubba #2), and three nieces: Rachael, Erica, and Caitlyn.
David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents: Aldon and Gertrude Mueller, Wilson and Myrna Barr; and his best friend, Michael "Donkey" Diehl.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. Casual dress is encouraged, Dave did not enjoy having to dress up.
