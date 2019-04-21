|
David W. Coons
Neenah - David W. Coons, age 94, of Neenah passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Valley VNA. He was born on December 21, 1924, in Glenview, Illinois, son of the late Lester and Mildred (Hoag) Coons. David grew up in Glenview and graduated from New Trier High School. He then attended Northwestern University and left Northwestern to serve our country with the Navy. After his time in the Navy, Dave completed his degree at Carlton University and began his career at Kimberly-Clark. During his time at Kimberly-Clark he met and married Mary Lou Schneider on June 9, 1956. Their marriage was blessed with two children and 38 wonderful years before Mary Lou preceded him in death on March 27, 1995. David retired from Kimberly-Clark in 1986 after 37 years of service. David married again on July 20, 2000, to Susan Craig (Slawson). She preceded him in death on December 8, 2018. David was a very motivated and active man. He enjoyed running marathons, biking, golfing at Ridgeway Country Club, and competed in many American Birkebeiner Ski Races. David was active with Best Friends Neenah/Menasha, and described as kind and giving. He will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his son, Peter (Janet) Coons, Neenah; grandchildren: Lindsey and Ethan Coons, Neenah; step-children: Gingie (Ray) Rabideau, David (Marcia) Slawson, James (Nancy) Slawson, MaryGray (Skip) Slawson-Barrett; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, and his wives, Mary and Susan, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Coons; brothers: Jerry (Margie) Coons and John (Fran) Coons.
The Memorial Service for David will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church (200 Church St., Neenah) with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. Friends will be received in the parlor at church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave's name may be given to Best Friends Neenah/Menasha.
