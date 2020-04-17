|
David W. Glick
Neenah - David W. Glick, age 80 of Neenah passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Emerald Ridge Assisted living where he was a resident. David was born March 25, 1940, son of the late Winfred and Lucinda (Kiger) Glick. David worked for Consolidated Paper as a chemist before being hired at Green Bay Western railroad as a conductor. He moved his family from Wisconsin Rapids to Neenah to pursue a career with Soo Line Railroad for many years. Soo line moved to Portage, so David was traveling to Portage until he was involved in a horrific accident. Many years and many surgeries later he was no longer able to hop onto moving box cars, so he became ticket master for Am Trax . Upon retiring, David drove school bus for Kobussen, and was also a driver for Straight Shot Express. The past few years he worked at the EAA as a security guard. David had so much passion in the many things he did. He and Sharon were involved in the Americanos Drum and Bugle Corps via youngest daughter Linda and made many trips where he enjoyed operating the concession stands. It was his pride and joy. He also enjoyed making touch lamps out of old bugles and horns. David was an avid gun & knife collector, and was also into Fenton Glass with his wife. They both collected hummels and they were always excited to add more to their collections.
David was a sharp shooter and was involved in many competitions. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing in Florida or Michigan on many charter trips. He was also an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packer fan. He looked forward to family camping trips creating memories and friends. Both he and Sharon went to Black Hills for the buffalo roundup for many years.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon Glick (Kromenaker) of 60 years; five children: Jeffery Glick, Dan (Alice) Glick, Laurie Seager-Kramer (Gary), Paul Glick and Linda (John) Garvey; his sisters: Sharon (Roger) Schattner and Alice (Ray) Zwaagstra; his brothers: Phil (Barbara) Glick, James (Linda) Glick and Dennis (Connie) Glick. He is further survived by 10 Grand Kids and 7 Great Grandkids.
David was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah, and will be buried at St. Margaret Cemetery. Due to the current corona virus concerns a service for immediate family only will be held at this time. A public memorial service will be scheduled for the future.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah for all the care given. They will all be greatly missed. For online condolences please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020