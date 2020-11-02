1/1
David W. Kussart
1952 - 2020
David W. Kussart

New London - David W. Kussart, age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1952, in Sheboygan son of the late Walter and Gertrude (Voechting) Kussart. David worked as a commercial architect for Stubenrauch Architects for many years. He helped design many churches, schools and was very instrumental in the design of Fox Valley Technical College. He enjoyed traveling, going to see Blues Bands, and spending time with his family.

David is survived by his 1st wife and the mother of children, Nancy Killian and his current wife, Laura (Beson) Kussart, sons, Paul and Phil; grandchildren, Evan and Jenna; siblings, Darlene Younger, Dan (Bonnie Wirth) Kussart, and Dawn Kussart. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial service will be held for David on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. A Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. For those uncomfortable with attending David's service will be recorded and put up on our website following the service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
