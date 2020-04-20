|
David W. Stecker
Chilton - David W. Stecker, age 96, entered eternal glory on April 18, 2020 at Century Ridge Assisted Living, in Chilton, WI.
He was born on August 2, 1923 in the Town of Chilton, the son of the late Louis and Minnie (Graf) Stecker. David married Myrtle Duchow on October 27, 1946, at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Chilton.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brillion. David was a member of the American Legion Post 126 of Brillion.
Survivors include a son, Ken (Ellen) Stecker, Cato; two daughters: Sue (Ron) Detert and Jean (Myron) Peter all of Brillion; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Also one brother-in-law Orville Duchow, Chilton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Myrtle; one daughter, Diane Michael; one grandson, Lon Stecker; four brothers and sister-in- laws: Norman (Virginia) Stecker, Robert (Marie) Stecker, Leonard (Mernabelle) Stecker, Wilmer (Dorothy) Stecker. Also in-laws: Ray (Ruth) Duchow; Earl (Helen) Duchow; Leroy (Carol) Duchow; Leona (Art) Pagel, and Faye Duchow.
The family would like to thank Calumet County Hospice, especially Melissa, Holly, Leon, and Barb, for their wonderful care and compassion. Also Erica and staff at Century Ridge Assisted Living in Chilton.
You will be greatly missed by all of your children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. "God is our Hope and Salvation." See you in heaven!
A private family service will be held at Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020