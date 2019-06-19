|
Dawn Ahrens-Trams
Appleton - Dawn Marie Ahrens-Trams, age 56, of Appleton, was called home to glory on June 16, 2019. Dawn was born on April 16, 1963 in Appleton to Jack and Barbara (Knabenbauer) Ahrens. She attended Hortonville High School. On October 4, 1997 she married Duane Trams and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2008. She was employed as a salesperson with West Business Services.
Faith and Family were most important to Dawn. She was a longtime member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Neenah. She loved life, children, giving gifts, and helping plan parties, especially Christmas parties. She enjoyed trips to Lake Metonga and sitting on the beach as well as trips to the casino.
She loved the Packers, especially Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, The Golden State Warriors, and the Milwaukee Bucks. She also enjoyed playing cards, anything Snoopy and Elvis Presley.
She will be sadly missed by her father, Jack (friend Janet Baker) Ahrens, brothers, Marcus (Amy) Ahrens, Tim (Linda) Ahrens, John (Jourdyn) Ahrens, sister-in-law Barb (Pat) Bergner, who along with Dawn and Duane made up "The 4 Musketeers", mother-in-law Paddy Trams and the rest of the Trams family, several god-children, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Ahrens, her husband Duane Trams, and her father-in-law Curtis Trams.
Memorial Services for Dawn will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at New Hope Lutheran Church, 1850 American Drive in Neenah with Rev. Jeff Prewitt officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday at the church from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri-County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Oak Ridge Gardens and ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton (A.M.C.) for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Dawn. A special thank you to Dawn's Pastor, Rev. Jeff Prewitt and her dear friends, Cheryl, Jessie, and Rachel for all the love and support given to Dawn.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019