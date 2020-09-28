Dawn "Shelley" HemenwayGreenville - Dawn "Shelley" M. Hemenway, age 58, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1962 the daughter of Michael and Beverly Johnson. She was married to Rodney Hemenway, who preceded her in death in 2001. Shelley has always been the first to help someone out when in need and gave more than she has ever received. Annually, Shelley and her "other half," Larry, have always hosted gatherings for their friends, family and neighbors for holidays, and especially during football season. The only rule ever when visiting their house is, "If you go home hungry, it's your own fault!" Shelley always made sure that those around her were well taken care of no matter what they were going through at the time. Every Christmas Shelley and Larry would buy gifts for the neighborhood kids because they simply enjoy the act of giving. She will be dearly missed.Shelley is survived by her son, Kollin (Nikki) Hemenway; mother, Beverly Johnson; significant other, Larry Torska; aunt, Judy Mahowski; step-sons: Dan, Jon and Michael Torska; and her precious dog, Mia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Hemenway; and father, Michael Johnson.A private celebration of Shelley's life will be at a later date.The family extends a special thank you to Donna Van for her help and care. Further, thank you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for taking care of Shelley. The entire wedding party (Kollin and Nikki) showed their support during this time and it is much appreciated.