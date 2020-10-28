Dawn M. BolssenNew London - Dawn Marie Bolssen, age 73, was surrounded by her children, as she was welcomed home by the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020, where she can now watch over and guide us as she had until the Lord calls us home as well. Dawn loved the outdoors and was an avid outdoors woman. She loved to hunt and fish. She was always so proud of a 10LB walleye she caught off the Winneconne Bridge and an impressive 18" inland brook trout. She always loved growing her flowers. In Dawn's later years, she enjoyed playing bingo and got to know many regular players and workers.Dawn is survived by children: daughters, Robyn Bolssen and Rebecca (Mark) Dobbert-Holdorf; sons, Timothy Bolssen, Robert Wohlrabe Jr. and Shane (Christiana) Wohlrabe; siblings, Victor (June) Immel Jr., Leo Immel (special friend Elly), Randis (Karen) Immel, Cindy (Bob) Croke and sister Robin Immel; fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Dawn was preceded to heaven by her parents, Victor and Mabel (Gasper) Immel; sister, Wanda Gurholt and sister, Cheryl Immel.She was always willing to help someone, loved by all and will be greatly missed!Private family services will be held for Dawn, but her service will be recorded and placed on her obituary page on our website.