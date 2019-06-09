|
Dawn Marie (McGowan) Fischer
Kaukauna - Dawn M. Fischer, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born on May 31, 1962, in Appleton, the daughter of Donald and Carol (Jesse) McGowan. Dawn was a loyal friend, strong, dedicated, and responsible woman, who always believed in her convictions. She was always able to see the light in everyone she met and had a natural gift to gravitate to those who need a voice. Dawn loved dancing, 80's music, traveling, NASCAR, the Packers and Brewers, and had a passion for animals. She was married to Daniel Fischer on November 18, 2011, in Jamaica. Dawn will be remembered most for her fantastic sense of humor, most notably her sharp wit and ability to instantly connect with people from all walks of life.
Dawn is survived by her husband: Dan Fischer; father: Donald (Kathy) McGowan; brother: Donn (Patty) McGowan; a niece and surrogate daughter: Carly (Alex) Minten; mother-in-law: Ida Fischer; her best friends: Tina LaViolette and her son Corey Moede, and Lisa (Dave) Hansen; her cats: Ellis and LunaBelle; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother; and father-in-law: James Fischer.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the time of the service.
Dawn's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center; ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, especially Ryan (ER-Physicians Assistant); and the ICU staff, especially Sarah and Rachael; for all of their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019