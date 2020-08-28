Dawn Marie TheisenCombined Locks - Dawn M. Theisen, age 57, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 26, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1962, daughter of the late Kenneth and Judith (Hose) Loew. On May 13, 1989, she married Mark Theisen and together they recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.Dawn was a teacher for 30 years, spending 20 years with the Menasha Joint School District. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed both domestic and international travel. She was a fan of music, especially her favorite band, Coldplay. She loved to visit coffee shops with her family and friends and then end the day with a scoop of Culver's ice cream.Dawn is survived by her husband, Mark; a son, Derek (Katie) Theisen; a daughter, Kimberly Theisen; grand-dog, Bear; siblings: Ken (Toni) Loew, Mike (Wendy) Loew, Rick (Kari) Loew, Steve (Wendy) Loew and Cheryl (Jeff) Klinkowitz; Mark's siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and 7 international exchange students.Dawn was preceded in death by her parents and father and mother-in-law: Mark and June Theisen.A private family service will be held to celebrate Dawn's life. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's name to PanCAN or the Menasha Education Fund would be appreciated.The Theisen family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical teams at Froedtert Cancer Center and Ascension Cancer Center and to the many colleagues, family and friends for all the amazing support during this difficult journey.