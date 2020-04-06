|
Dean D. Bowden
Hortonville - Dean D. Bowden, 50, of Dale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Apple Creek Place in Appleton following a long fight against Early-onset Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1969, the son of Lee and Eunice (Wallerman) Bowden of Dale, Wisconsin.
Dean loved life, his family, his friends and his customers. He owned and operated Tuffy Auto Service Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, with his wife, Sue, until his diagnosis in 2013. Dean found joy and purpose in helping others. He really strived to get to know people, and he took great pride in helping many families.
Dean was a kind-hearted, devoted family man. He married the love of his life, Sue Johnson, on Aug. 12, 1995. He was a proud, loving father to the couple's daughter, Kendra. Dean had a wonderful sense of humor, and found much joy and fun in the everyday experiences of life. He appreciated fast cars — especially classic muscle cars such as his 1970 Mustang Mach 1 and the 1966 Chevelle that he restored. He greatly enjoyed travel and spending quality time with family and friends. Dean was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Dale.
He is survived by his wife: Sue (Johnson) Bowden, and their daughter, Kendra. He is also survived by his brother Darren (Tara) Bowden of Lake Zurich, Illinois; mother-in-law, Bonnie (Willis) Johnson of Appleton, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Sara (Paul) Wait of New London, Wisconsin, and sister-in-law Patti Neumann of De Pere, Wisconsin. Surviving nieces and nephews include Daniel Neumann, Mariah Neumann, Brooke Wait, Lilly Wait and Lee Bowden. Further survivors include special relatives and many friends who held important roles in Dean's life.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Eunice Bowden of Dale, Wisconsin; father-in-law, John Johnson of McFarland, Wisconsin; brothers-in-law Dean Johnson of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Randy Neumann of De Pere, Wisconsin; and a nephew, Randall Neumann.
Dean participated in medical research to help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease at University of Wisconsin-Madison and at Washington University in St. Louis. A special thank you to Dr. Randall Bateman, head of the DIAN-TU worldwide study, and to Peggy Kelly, Mary Coats, Wendy Sigurdson, Tamara Donahue, Maria Carroll, Jennifer Fisher Easter, Dr. Nupur Ghoshal, Dr. Joy Snider, Dr. John Morris and the entire team at Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Washington University in St. Louis for their dedicated compassion and commitment to ending Alzheimer's disease.
Dean received heartfelt memory care from his caregivers at Apple Creek Place in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Due to current circumstances, private services will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Dean's name for future Alzheimer's research.
For more information or to share a memory of Dean, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020