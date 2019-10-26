|
|
Dean Needham
Appleton - Dean R Needham 94 of Appleton Wisconsin died Friday Oct 25, 2019. He was born March 8, 1925 in Rock county, the son Martha (Oldenberg) and Howard Needham. Dean was a 1942 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Estelle C Needham on May 21 1949. They shared 70 Years of blessed marriage. Dean farmed in Clinton Township and was a 50 year honorary member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He enjoyed watching Badger basketball, football, Packers and Brewers. Dean and Estelle spent winters in Fort Meyers, Florida.
Survivors include his Estelle, a brother Don Needham, Lemon Grove California, children Mary (Norm) Roth, Scottsdale, Arizona, Alan (Cheryl) Needham, Appleton, John (Donna) Needham, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jeannine Needham, Whitewater, Terry (Julie) Needham, Brookfield, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Jean Olenik West Covina California and sister Florence Joy Beloit Wisconsin.
A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019