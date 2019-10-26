Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Needham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Needham Obituary
Dean Needham

Appleton - Dean R Needham 94 of Appleton Wisconsin died Friday Oct 25, 2019. He was born March 8, 1925 in Rock county, the son Martha (Oldenberg) and Howard Needham. Dean was a 1942 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Estelle C Needham on May 21 1949. They shared 70 Years of blessed marriage. Dean farmed in Clinton Township and was a 50 year honorary member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He enjoyed watching Badger basketball, football, Packers and Brewers. Dean and Estelle spent winters in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Survivors include his Estelle, a brother Don Needham, Lemon Grove California, children Mary (Norm) Roth, Scottsdale, Arizona, Alan (Cheryl) Needham, Appleton, John (Donna) Needham, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jeannine Needham, Whitewater, Terry (Julie) Needham, Brookfield, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Jean Olenik West Covina California and sister Florence Joy Beloit Wisconsin.

A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent