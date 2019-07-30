|
|
Dean T. Fahrbach
Neenah - Dean T. Fahrbach, age 63, was born to eternal life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a long illness. The Memorial Service for Dean will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah with Mr. Jason Stein officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the hour of the service. The complete obituary is available at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019