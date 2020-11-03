Dean Tesch
Stetsonville - Dean R. Tesch, 58, a Township of Deer Creek, Stetsonville, WI resident, died on Saturday, October 31 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Hope Hospice.
Funeral services for Dean will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, November 7 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford with Rev. Mark Gass officiating. Interment will be at 3 PM that day at the Town of Forest Cemetery, Fond du Lac, WI with Rev. Daniel Iwinski officiating. Pallbearers will be Glenn Emmerich, Terry Kallenbach, Jeff Kamin, Keith & Clint Tesch, Fred Ebert, Carl LaRonge & Dan Bredendick. There will be a public visitation at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 6 and from 9 AM until the time of services at 10 AM on Saturday, November 7. Due to COVID concerns, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and services.
Dean was born on March 28, 1962 at Appleton, WI, the son of LaWellyn H. and Janet V. (Vetter) Tesch. He was baptized, confirmed and received his elementary education at Bethlehem Lutheran Church & School in Hortonville, WI. He was a 1980 graduate of Fox Valley High School, Appleton, 1984 graduate of Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN with a BS degree in elementary education, and a 1988 graduate of UW-Oshkosh with a Master's degree in elementary education. In 2000, he received his Certified Financial Planner designation. His marriage to Debra Ann Grunwald took place on June 30, 1984 at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay, WI.
After his education, he moved to Medford and worked as an elementary school teacher at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School from 1984-1989. In 1989, he established Tesch Financial Services and operated that until the time of his death. Dean served on many boards including: from 2006 to present, director and chairman of Taylor Electric Cooperative; 1994-2015, director, Taylor Credit Union; Stetsonville Community Center board; 2015-2019, director, Dairyland Power; 2015 to present, director and chairman, National Rural Utilities Co-op Finance Corporation. Dean was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Medford where he served as organist, choir director from 1990-1999, hand bell director from 1992-2008 and 2014-2020. He was also a member of the Whittlesey Lions Club and the American Guild of Organists. His special interests include, music, playing organ, leading Bible study groups, driving his tractor and maintaining their cabin in Holway. He was a member of the 5-4-1 acapella church group and Sojourner music group.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Tesch of Stetsonville and his father, LaWellyn (Yolanda) Tesch of Appleton. He is also survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Vetter) Tesch and grandparents, Wilbur & Gertrude Vetter, Fred & Eden Tesch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family for the establishment of a Dean Tesch Charitable Fund. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com
