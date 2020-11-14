1/1
Deanna St. Cyr
1969 - 2020
Deanna St. Cyr

Oshkosh - Deanna Lynn St. Cyr, an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on November 11, 2020. Deanna was born on June 1, 1969 in Appleton, WI to Ken and Maxine St. Cyr (Skibba). Deanna has been employed in customer service at N&M transfer in Neenah for over 20 years.

Deanna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. In the last few years, Deanna looked forward to her vacations in Destin, FL and Dallas, TX.

Deanna is survived by her sons, Preston St Cyr (18) and Jaden Jungwirth(16). She is further survived by her mother, Maxine St. Cyr (Appleton); brother, Brian St. Cyr (Appleton), as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life, Monday November 16, 2020 between 1pm-3pm at Fox Cities Funeral Cremation Services, 3026 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI 54901.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide support to Deanna's sons at Prospera Credit Union, 934 S. Green Bay Rd, Neenah WI 54956.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
