Debbie Casperson
Neenah - Debbie Casperson, age 67, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family on February 13, 2020. Debbie was born on May 2, 1952, in Neenah, daughter of the late Robin and Suzanne (Birling) Johnson. Debbie was a long time employee of Wanserski's.
Debbie enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing darts, cooking, baking, and the holiday season. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her children: Stacy (John) Ruhl, Scott (Patty) Johnson, Carl (Sarah) Casperson, Tiffeni Price, and Andy (Tina) Lukasavage; her grandchildren: Tony (Amy) Johnson, Mariah Capelle, Courtney Johnson, Stephanie Polk, Trisha (Rich) Walton, Rylin Casperson, Taelin Casperson, and Alex Baranczyk, Brie Bergholz, Taylor Price, Austin Price, James Price and Brycen Lukasavage; six great grandchildren: Allyssa, Harper, Lexi, Parker, Orryon, and Keegan, her mother Suzanne (Johnson) Carter, her siblings Vicki (Royal) Berggren, Mike Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Duane "Peanut" (Mary) Johnson, Cindy (Jerry) Ewig, Cathy (Rick) Robbins, Jeff (Lynn) Johnson, Robby (special friend Roxanne) Johnson, Tim Johnson, and many other special family members and friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, sister Tammy, brother Patrick, and step-father Ed Carter.
A celebration of Debbie's life will take place at City Limits, 544 Fourth Street, Menasha, at 2:00 pm on March 7, 2020.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Matthews of Irish Road and Generations Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020