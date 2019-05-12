|
|
Deborah K. Ulbrich
Neenah - Deborah Katherine Ulbrich, "Debby" age 69, passed away much too soon on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Our Heavenly Father wrapped his loving arms around our beautiful mother and freed her from pain after her 4-year fight with pancreatic cancer with family surrounding her.
Deborah was born on October 23, 1949 in Neenah, WI, daughter of the late Franklin and Marie (Paffenroth) Heller. She was a graduate of Neenah High School in 1968 and went on to get her Associate Degree of Science and Bachelor degree of Business Administration. Deborah established a career in Sales and Estimating, retiring in 2015.
Debby loved spending time with family and friends and get togethers. She was known to always make enough food to feed an army, which nobody minded because she was such a wonderful cook.
One word describes our mother and that is HERO! She endured more than the average person could during her fight these past 4 years. Debby touched everyone that crossed her path in one way or another with her sense of humor and quick comebacks to her stubborn ways.
Debby loved being a "Grandy" to her two grandsons: Kaden and Karter. They were the light of her eyes and brought her so much joy. They will miss her dearly.
Debby is survived by her three loving daughters: Cory (Terri) Ulbrich, Menasha, Chandra Huettner, North Carolina, Calla (Randy) Falk, Darboy; two grandsons: Kaden & Karter Falk, Darboy; a brother, David (Patty) Heller, Appleton, A sister, Gail (Denis) Davidson, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews and relatives.
Debby was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Zenter.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service.
Our family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Goggins and the staff at Theda Care Cancer Center of Neenah; The Doctors and staff at Radiology Associates of Neenah; Dr. Vogel at Mosaic Health in Appleton; and the nurses at Ascension Hospice for giving us extra time with our mom and the phenomenal care she was given; along with Homehelpers; and the many family and friends for the extra care at home. We are forever grateful.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019