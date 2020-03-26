|
Deborah Kolasinsky
Menasha - Deborah Kolasinsky beloved nurse, caregiver, gifted artist, and friend died peacefully with grace and dignity on March 25, 2020, at Theda Care Hospital in Neenah, WI. Deb was born September 18, 1948, to Carl and Bernice Kolasinsky and grew up in Menasha graduating with honors from St. Mary's High School in 1966. She then pursued a Nursing Degree and eventually worked at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. An injury caused her to change the direction of her career and she then became a Medical Transcriber in the Delevan area. Eventually she moved back to the Valley and obtained a degree in Art from UWGB. She taught several art classes within the community, designed jewelry, and continued her love of art through her painting using various mediums. Deb also belonged to the Menasha Historical Society and was active in politics locally and sometimes nationally.
Deb's expertise of the medical field carried her through the physical challenges encountered throughout her journey. She also shared her knowledge with friends who sought her learning with their questions. In addition, Deb was an avid Packer fan never missing a game, newscast, or article on "The Pack!"
Deb was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David. When faced with challenges, Deb viewed the glass as half full. Her positive attitude, warm smile, and generous heart were an inspiration to be admired.
A private burial will be held for the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020