Deborah Lynn Wittwer-Manial
Appleton - Deborah Lynn Wittwer-Manial, age 62, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Deb was born July 9, 1957 in Chicago. She grew up in Appleton and was a graduate of Appleton West, class of 1975. As an adult, Deb earned her degree from Concordia University. After 21 years working at Thrivent Financial, she retired in April of 2019. Deb devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, doing builds in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri as well as the Fox Valley. Deb had a love for her dogs, her Boxers. She adopted many of them from The Green Acres Boxer Rescue. The love between Deb and her dogs was unconditional.
Deb is survived by her loving husband David, her sweet Boxer Mason, her mother Susan Wittwer, her sister Dianne Wittwer and brothers Robert Wittwer Jr. and Brian (Ellen) Wittwer, all of Appleton. In addition, Deb is survived by nephew Justin (Abby) VanderWyst and their daughters Annie, Lucy and Maggie, Nieces Kim VanderWyst and her boyfriend Dave Meinke, Alicia (Bo) Conner and their son Levi, and Megan and Lauren Wittwer. Also surviving are Dave's sisters Jackie (Dave) Flanigan, Mary Viator, Janette Manial, Jill Manial and Geri Manial, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wittwer Sr, in April of 2015, her grandparents and several aunts, uncles and good friends.
A celebration of Deb's life will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10am-2pm at Valley Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 10am-2pm with a memorial service to follow with Brandon Wichman officiating. A memorial fund has been established.
Special thanks to caregiver's cousin Pam Jacoby and Bill Harrison, and Ellen Wittwer, her doctors; Dr. Craig Hendel and her Oncologist Dr. Tom Klinkhammer. The family is very grateful for the love and support we have been given by all of you during this very difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019