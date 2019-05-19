|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Renea Lane
Oshkosh - Deborah "Debbie" Renea Lane, age 67 of Oshkosh passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1952 to the late Hazel Beyer in Neenah, WI. She married Vernon Lane Jr. on August 18, 1973 and their marriage was blessed with a daughter.
Debbie was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church on Main Street. She was active in the church choir. Debbie enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gambling, and being a certified P.I.A. She loved her family dearly, and treasured her time spent with them.
Debbie will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tammy (John) Stanchik; her dear grandchildren, Luke and Reanlyn Stanchik; god-children, Andrea (Jeremy) Tolle, Randi Jean "RJ" Latham, Rachel Latham, Ryan Latham; sisters, Vicki, Patti, Karri (Mark) Miller; brother, Greg Ziegler.
In addition to her beloved husband Vernon, Debbie was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Mark Ziegler.
A funeral service for Debbie will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 808 N. Main Street on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Czarnota officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Mattoon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider writing out memorials to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS).
Debbie's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Andrea and Jeremy Tolle for all of the dedication and support at this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019