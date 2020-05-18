|
Debra K. Nowak
Appleton, Wisconsin - With her family by her side, Debra (Kampmann) Nowak, 64 of Appleton earned her angel wings on May 18, 2020. After more than a decade-long battle with cancer and other illnesses she is free of pain and suffering. Born August 19, 1955 in Lansing, Illinois, to the late Jerome and Clara (Hartman) Kampmann, she was the youngest of four children and spent much of her childhood in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
She graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in Social Work and Advertising in 1982. It was in Oshkosh where she met her husband of 35 years, Greg.
Deb worked in advertising sales for the Post Crescent for 11 years and worked for Pitney Bowes from 1996-2017 in various respected positions.
Deb has always said her biggest accomplishment in life was her daughter, Ashley. Deb was a proud, devoted mother that was known for throwing the best birthday parties!
Deb was not only a loving mother, but the proudest Mimi to her granddaughters Harper Claire (5) and Blakely Ann (10 months). While her illness kept her from doing many of the things she had dreamed of doing with "her girls", she always made sure they knew how much she loved them.
Deb leaves behind countless family and friends who describe her as: loving, honest, strong, and most of all, feisty. She has always had a gift for gab and finding a good deal!
She is survived by her husband Gregory Nowak, her daughter Ashley (Nowak) Weiss and her husband J Michael Weiss both of Deforest, Wisconsin. She is further survived by her sister Susan Kampmann of Merrill, Wisconsin.
Deb is preceded in death by her father Jerome Kampmann, mother Clara (Hartman) Kampmann, brothers: J Michael Kampmann and Gary Kampmann.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. More info in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "Box of Balloons" an organization committed to throwing memorable birthday parties for disadvantaged children at boxofballoons.networkforgood.com.
We would like to thank Deb's hospice nurse Molly and all the 4th floor nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for making her last days peaceful.
To leave a special message or condolences for Deb's family please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
"Her spirit was as brave as the brightest star in the sky."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 24, 2020