Debra (Debbe) L. Lutter
Appleton - Debra (Debbe) L. Lutter, age 71, of Appleton, fought a month-long battle with Covid-19 before joining the Lord on October 10, 2020 with her daughter Amanda by her side.
Debbe was born August 5, 1949 to Leslie and Laila (Schuler) Wereley. She graduated from Appleton West High school. Debbe lost her father at 19 but honored his wishes and completed her education at Bellin College of Nursing, graduating in 1970 as a Registered Nurse. She had a heart of gold and her passion was helping others. For over 40 years she worked at various hospitals and nursing homes, loving each and every one of her patients.
Debbe was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandma. She married John G. Anger but tragically lost him in 1976 due to his drowning in the bay of Green Bay, WI. She also lost her son, David J. Anger in 2003 to suicide. Debbe faced many struggles throughout her life but stayed strong through each of them.
Debbe married Joseph L. Lutter in 1981. She truly was a blessing to many and was particularly close to her daughter, Amanda and her grandson, Christian. Debbe also shared a close friendship with Nancy and Jerry Hopp for over 50 years.
Debbe is survived by her husband, Joe Lutter; daughter Amanda Anger, son Daniel (Kari) Lutter, step-daughter Kristi (David) Brackett; grandchildren, Christian, Caleb, Morgynn, Miles, Anna, Ellie, Evelynn, Brynn, and Kael; brother Dave (Phyllis) Wereley; sister-in-law Phyllis (Dick) Wereley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister Mary "Suzanne" Wereley; husband John Anger; son David J. Anger; brother Dick (Phyllis) Wereley.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service for family. If you are able, in lieu of flowers, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/778798312913792/778799062913717/
for donations to help cover funeral home and burial costs. Debbe's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.