Delbert Anderson
Rosholt - Delbert P. Anderson, 83 of Rosholt, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born on May 12, 1936 in Hardwood, Michigan, the son of the late Paul and Marcelia (Sheldon) Anderson. Del was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Nelson-Kaminski American Legion Post #509 of Rosholt.
On June 2, 1962, he was united in marriage to Earlette 'Micki' Neese at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Kingsford, Michigan. She survives.
Del worked at the former Zaugs Vending of Appleton until his retirement. He built homes including the home he shared with the love of his life and family on Lake Helen in Rosholt. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and pitching horse shoes. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Galloway.
Del is survived by his wife, Micki Anderson of Rosholt; three children, John (Julie) Anderson of Menasha, Barbara Miller of Winneconne and Dave (Kimberly) Anderson of Menasha; six grandchildren, Jaime (Tyler) Thompson, Jaclyn (fiancé Josh) Anderson, Makenzie & Gabrielle Miller and Sarah & Evan Anderson and his special companion, Pepi.
Del was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Galloway with military rites conducted by the Nelson-Kaminski American Legion Post #509 of Rosholt. Reverend Augustine Bentil will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm on Wednesday until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 27, 2019