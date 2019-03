Delbert L. Howe



Neenah - After 29 years of many medical challenges, Delbert L. Howe is finally at peace with his Lord and Savoir. He was born on January 3, 1940, son of the late Lloyd and Grace (Boushley) Howe. On July 2, 1960, Del married Juanita Foster at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, and together have celebrated over 58 years of marriage. Del retired from Bergstrom- Gladfelter after over 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed deer hunting and crossword puzzles. Del could fix anything and he enjoyed all different kinds of projects. He loved feeding the birds and watching them and relaxing around his Koi pond.



Del is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; his children: Peggy (Mike) Schultz, Daniel Howe and Sally (Troy Andrashko) Gauthier; grandchildren: Josh (Sammy) Schultz, Spencer Schultz, Nicole Howe, Abbie Howe, Logan Howe, Landon (fiancé, Kat) Gauthier and Hannah Gauthier; great grandchildren: Henry, Charlie and Gus Schultz; sisters: Janice Scheibe and Carol Hopfensperger; brothers: Eugene Howe, Gordon (Linda) Howe and Alan (La Lett) Howe; brother and sisters-in-law: Myra Steffensen, Jeanette Probst and Ben (Beth) Foster; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Del was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Grace Howe; a sister, Donna Buman; father and mother-in-law, Fayette and Maxine Foster; brothers-in-law: Stephan Foster, Ray Hopfensperger, Floyd Scheibe, George Probst and George Steffensen.



Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.



The Howe family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Del's friend Dr. Patrick O'Brien for the wonderful care given to Del. Also a thank you to St. Paul Lutheran Church for the prayers and support, and Cynthia Rieck for bring communion to the house for Del.



Del will be deeply missed by his family and friends.











