DeLila "Dee" Kettner
1933 - 2020
DeLila "Dee" Kettner

Shiocton - DeLila "Dee" Mae Kettner, age 87, passed away at her home in a beautiful sunset, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a short illness. Dee was born on June 20, 1933 to the late Robert ands Florence (Thompson) Dawes. She married the love of her life, Niles Kettner on August 5, 1953. They just celebrated 67 glorious years of marriage. Dee and Niles farmed their whole life in Shiocton, where her love for every animal was very apparent. Besides DeLila's most important and favorite job of being a wife and mother, she worked a few part-time jobs, with her favorite being at the Outagamie County Airport gift shop. She shared her husband's love of dancing and country music and especially enjoyed watching Bobby Darin and Sheila. It was a common joke that they were roadies following the Rimshots.

Dee is survived by her husband, Niles; her children, Paul (Debbie) Kettner, Kathy (Wayne) Boelter, David "Bud" (Amy) Kettner and Randy Kettner; grandchildren, Jenny (Brian) Schultz, Chad (Crystal) Kettner, Stacy (Dave) Meyer, James Boelter, Matthew Boelter, Brad (Jessica) Boelter, Kayla (Jordan) Krebs, Emie (Jim) Phillips, Corrie Kettner, Ryan (Missy) Kettner, Ashley (Sunny) Ahuja and Kyle (Cassi) Kettner; great-grandchildren, Allison, Malichi, Angelina, Alexica, Traetan, Haley, Braylee, Kaylie, Jamisen, Cayden, Molly, Jesse, Corbin, KayCee, Emma, Aerin, Raj, Blake, Gracie, and baby Boelter; two great-great-grandchildren, Broden and Brynn; siblings, Bob (Betty) Dawes and Debbie Guyette; brother-in-law, Merlyn Kettner; sister-in-law, Annette Kettner and brother-in-law, Wilard Much. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Kettner; father and mother-in-law; other close relatives, Russel and Donna Kettner, Dick Kettner, Betty Kettner, Earl and Leona Kettner, Roy Kettner, June Kettner, Donnie Dawes, Delores and Darwin Scheid, Delaine Much, Ted Guyette and many other friends.

The funeral service for Dee will held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Chaplain Levi Rocke officiating. The visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Ma, I'll meet you on the other side of the moon. I love you! Dad

A special thank you to granddaughter Emie and also to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center 8th floor and emergency room. A HUGE thank you to Shiocton Ambulance for going above and beyond to get her home- especially Steph, Anthony and Lucas. Lastly, a thank you to Brandi from ThedaCare at Home Hospice.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
OCT
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
