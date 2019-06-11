Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
at the church
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Schwaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar J. Schwaller


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmar J. Schwaller Obituary
Appleton - Delmar J. Schwaller, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7th at The Heritage. Delmar was born in Appleton on June 23, 1924 to the late Raymond A. and Clara M. (Schwarz) Schwaller. Following high school, Delmar proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps. On October 5, 1946, Delmar was united in marriage to Rosalia A. Nilles. The couple enjoyed 60 years together until her passing in 2006. In 2010, he married Helen Sanvidge.

Delmar worked as a Paper Converting Machinery Mechanic and Head Tradesman at Kimberly Clark Lakeview Mill for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was very active in our community serving as an Appleton Alderman from 1970 to 1980. He belonged to the United Paper Workers International Union #482, Trout Unlimited, Catholic War Veterans, Fox Valley Mission Group, and the Christian Family Movement. He was a relentless activist for social justice and volunteered his time at the St. Joseph Food Program, St. Vincent De Paul, and COTS. Through his connections with Trout Unlimited, Del began the Fishing for the Disabled program which recently had its 41st annual outing.

He will be missed by Helen Sanvidge (Oshkosh), his children: Jim Schwaller, Shawano; Sue (Dave) Mullen, Kaukauna; Joe (LuAnn) Schwaller, Tempe, AZ; Pete (Jeanne) Schwaller, Appleton; Mary (Tom) Edwards, Chandler, AZ; and Tony (Richelle) Schwaller, Houghton, MI; grandchildren: Lori, Tina, Heather, Brian, Michelle, Sam, Abbie, and Annabelle; great grandchildren: Paige, Caleb, Ethan, Evelyn, Emerson, Everett, Connor, Ryan, Gavin, and Hailey; brother, Richard (Jonella) Schwaller, Bozeman, MT; sister, Sister Marlene Schwaller, Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc; and many nieces, nephews, and Germaine (Cecil) Schwaller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosalia; brothers Eugene and John; and daughter, Ann Schwaller.

Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, on Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and mass at 11:00 with Father Ryan Starks officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Heritage CBRF unit and the Thedacare Hospice staff. Their care for him was exemplary. They would also like to thank LSS Elder Match Program volunteer Kevin for his support and time spent visiting with Dad.

In lieu of flowers, any donations will be given to Del's favorite charities.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent