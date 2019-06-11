|
Appleton - Delmar J. Schwaller, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7th at The Heritage. Delmar was born in Appleton on June 23, 1924 to the late Raymond A. and Clara M. (Schwarz) Schwaller. Following high school, Delmar proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps. On October 5, 1946, Delmar was united in marriage to Rosalia A. Nilles. The couple enjoyed 60 years together until her passing in 2006. In 2010, he married Helen Sanvidge.
Delmar worked as a Paper Converting Machinery Mechanic and Head Tradesman at Kimberly Clark Lakeview Mill for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was very active in our community serving as an Appleton Alderman from 1970 to 1980. He belonged to the United Paper Workers International Union #482, Trout Unlimited, Catholic War Veterans, Fox Valley Mission Group, and the Christian Family Movement. He was a relentless activist for social justice and volunteered his time at the St. Joseph Food Program, St. Vincent De Paul, and COTS. Through his connections with Trout Unlimited, Del began the Fishing for the Disabled program which recently had its 41st annual outing.
He will be missed by Helen Sanvidge (Oshkosh), his children: Jim Schwaller, Shawano; Sue (Dave) Mullen, Kaukauna; Joe (LuAnn) Schwaller, Tempe, AZ; Pete (Jeanne) Schwaller, Appleton; Mary (Tom) Edwards, Chandler, AZ; and Tony (Richelle) Schwaller, Houghton, MI; grandchildren: Lori, Tina, Heather, Brian, Michelle, Sam, Abbie, and Annabelle; great grandchildren: Paige, Caleb, Ethan, Evelyn, Emerson, Everett, Connor, Ryan, Gavin, and Hailey; brother, Richard (Jonella) Schwaller, Bozeman, MT; sister, Sister Marlene Schwaller, Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc; and many nieces, nephews, and Germaine (Cecil) Schwaller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosalia; brothers Eugene and John; and daughter, Ann Schwaller.
Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, on Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and mass at 11:00 with Father Ryan Starks officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Heritage CBRF unit and the Thedacare Hospice staff. Their care for him was exemplary. They would also like to thank LSS Elder Match Program volunteer Kevin for his support and time spent visiting with Dad.
In lieu of flowers, any donations will be given to Del's favorite charities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 11 to June 12, 2019