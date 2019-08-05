|
|
Delmar Schlender
Marion - Delmar J. Schlender, age 87 years, of Marion passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah.
Delmar Julius Leonard Schlender was born August 9, 1931 in the Town of Grant, Shawano County, to Julius and Laura (Buss) Schlender. He attended Marion High School, graduating in 1949. On July 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Goldie A. Miller at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Big Falls. Delmar worked for over 40 years at the Marion Body Works in Marion, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion. His interests included fishing, hunting and loved his time at Pelican Lake in Northern Wisconsin. Delmar was an avid reader and really love polka music and blue plaid shirts. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and many, many friends.
Survivors include three children; Terry (Fred) Schlender-Ball of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Steven (Geri) Schlender of Gresham, and Laurie (Greg) Smith of Merrill. There are 6 grandchildren: Bryan (Belinda) Arnold of California, Jacqui Galusha of West Bend, Douglas (Aggie) Arnold of Kenosha, Michael (Julie) Arnold of Fond du Lac, Reginald Smith of Weston, and Sara (Luke) Marsolek of Shoreview, MN. There are 12 great grandchildren: Jordan (Jenn) Davids, Jeremy Long, Jenna Galusha; Kyla, Kelsey, Jacob, Noah, Adam, and Samuel Arnold; Hazel Smith and Leroy and Bennett Marsolek. There are 3 great-great grandchildren; Aaron, Jonathan, and Riley Davids.
Also surviving are two sisters Joyce Schwartz and Carol Bucher of Clintonville, two brothers-in-law Merlin (Jeanette) Tornow of New London and Elmer (Ruth Ann) Miller of Royalton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Delmar is preceded in death by his parents, dear wife of 59 years Goldie (Miller) Schlender who passed in 2012, two sisters, Elsie (Clarence) Schmidt, Jeanette (Merlin) Tornow, three brothers; Harvey (Ruth) Schlender, Marvin (Luella) Schlender and Raymond Schlender; four brothers-in-law Carl Schwartz, Jim Bucher, Lawrence (June) Miller, Stanley (Elaine) Miller; two sisters-in-law Violet (Harvey) Beyersdorf and Evern (David) Wegener.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marion. Rev. Don Staude will officiate and burial will be at Roseland Cemetery, Marion. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Marion, AND on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019