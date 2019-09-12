|
|
Delmar Schwalbach
Appleton - Delmar E. Schwalbach, 85, of Appleton passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton. He was born August 3, 1934, son of the late Joseph and Rose (Caliebe) Schwalbach.
Del is a member at Freedom Moravian Church. He was drafted into the US Army and served for two years in Germany.
On January 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Louisa Flessert, having celebrated 59 years of marriage.
He worked at the Institute of Paper Chemistry and later worked at Miller Electric for many years until his retirement.
Del enjoyed gardening, fishing, and working on farm equipment.
He is survived by his wife, Louisa; children: Victoria (John) Tasch, Ned (Sherri) Schwalbach, and Mark (Lynn) Schwalbach; five grandchildren: Lisa (Kurtis) Ambrosius, Eric, Amber, Elizabeth, and Riley Schwalbach; three great-granddaughters: Ella, Saddie, and Olivia; sister-in-law, LoAnn (Gary) Schwartz; and brother-in-law, David Flessert. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delmar was preceded in death by his son, Dan Schwalbach; two brothers: Harold (Edna) and Melvin Schwalbach; three sisters: Alice (Robert) Fumal, Marion (Byron) Scott, and Bernice Schwalbach.
Friends may call at Freedom Moravian Church, Freedom on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm until funeral services at 4:00 pm with Pastor James Heroux officiating.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Delmar's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019