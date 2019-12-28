|
Delores A. Herubin
Menasha - Delores Ann Herubin, age 85 of Menasha, passed away Christmas Day with her loving husband Eugene, son Robert, and daughter-in-law Linda by her side.
Delores was born in Superior, Wisconsin to the late James and Helen Fumoy . Eugene Herubin and Delores were married on June 18, 1955. Delores had a career as a secretary prior to her marriage and continued to work in the field for many years. She was exceptionally skilled in shorthand, dictation and transcription. Delores took pride in her accomplishments in that field. Her spelling skills were legendary with her children and her neighbors' children.
Delores and Eugene moved to Menasha in 1962. Although she was busy with five children, Delores made the time to enrich their lives with her creativity which included painting, knitting, needlework, baking and sewing. She also mentored children to be leaders through her involvement with Girls Scouts and Cub Scouts. Music was a very important part of her daily life. Her home was filled with the sounds of all genres.
Delores will be missed by her husband of 64 years, Eugene; her children: Denise (Greg) Reynolds; Jeanette (Dean Baltes) Herubin; Michael (Peggy) Herubin; Patrice (Jeff) Lindgren; and Robert (Linda) Herubin; as well as by twelve grandchildren: Neil, Rachael, Christina, Stephanie, Danielle, John, Andrew, Anna, Andrew, Ian, Cassandra and Trenton. She was preceded in death by her sister Darlene and her brother James Jr.
A Funeral Mass for Delores will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 516 DePere Street, Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. A visitation will be held at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at which point a vigil will be held. Internment will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the in Delores' name.
