Delores Ann Kieffer
Delores Ann Kieffer, 89 died peacefully surrounded by her Family on December 3rd at Trevecca Health Care in Nashville, TN. She was born December 21st, 1929 in Freedom, WI to Clarence and Loretta Kieffer. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and a devout Catholic. Married to Douglas Wheaton, Sr. 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her Daughter, Janet Kreager. She is survived by her Siblings, Betty Nigl, Judy LaRue, Austin Wheaton, Jr. She is survived by her Children, Douglas Wheaton, Jr. (Kellye), Gale Wheaton, Mark Wheaton, and Barbara Fankhouser (Larry); 11 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held June 27th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom, WI. at 10:00am with graveside service after mass at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour before Mass.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019