Delores Feit
Knowlton - Delores I. Feit, 88, Knowlton, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Lipinski) Stroik. Delores, the prom queen, married her high school sweetheart, Donald Feit on Nov. 10, 1952, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. He survives.
She was previously employed at DuBay Cranberry Marsh, Master Lock in Milwaukee, and Neenah Police Department as a crossing guard for 17 years. She enjoyed camping and spending time at the cottage. She also had an artistic flair and enjoyed working in her flower gardens and crocheting.
Survivors, besides her husband, Donald, include a son, Brian (Cindy) Feit, Mosinee; four grandchildren, Jason Feit, Tracy (Dan) Clendenning, John Skierka, and Jason (Jessica) Skierka; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a son, Greg Feit.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Grim at Marshfield Clinic Mosinee Center, and the staff at DaVita Dialysis Center in Wausau, for the wonderful care given to Delores.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020